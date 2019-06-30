Jimmy Butler Headed to Miami Heat via Sign-and-Trade with Sixers

Jimmy Butler reportedly has a new home. The 29-year-old will be heading to the Miami Heat via a sign-and-trade involving the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miami is finalizing a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia to acquire Jimmy Butler, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

The deal will reportedly include Josh Richardson going to Philly:

The deal will include Josh Richardson to the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/nWFrg00mtm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

Butler opened the 2018-19 season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played 10 games there. He quickly made it known he was wildly unhappy in Minnesota and was quickly shipped to Philly. He played 55 games with the Sixers and averaged 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33.2 minutes per game.

Butler was supposed to be the piece that took the Sixers to an Eastern Conference title, but that didn’t happen. They were bounced from the playoffs by the Raptors in the conference semifinals.

The four-time All-Star start a new phase of his career in Miami now.