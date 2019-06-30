Kemba Walker Officially Joins Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker is officially headed to the Boston Celtics. The 29-year-old was rumored to be heading to Boston over the past few days, but this news is now official.

Walker will give the Celtics a potent scorer at the point guard position, replacing what they had with Kyrie Irving. Unlike Irving, Walker has always been a team-first guy who will do whatever his squad needs.

During the 2018-19 season, Walker averaged a career-high 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 34.9 minutes per game. He was the clear leader and face of the Charlotte Hornets’ franchise.

Walker was selected by Charlotte with the ninth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and spent his entire eight-year career there.

The Celtics will be giving Walker a four-year, $141 million max deal.

Walker and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens are already familiar with each other. Walker led his UConn Huskies to the 2011 NCAA title against Stevens’ Butler squad. I’m sure that’ll never come up as a talking point during games over the next few years.