Kevin Durant is Planning to Sign with Brooklyn Nets

The decision is in. Kevin Durant is reportedly planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant is planning to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Earlier today, Marc Stein reported the Nets were gaining confidence they were going to pull this off. In addition, they expect to land both his friends Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan to join him.

An undeniable vibe of confidence is emanating from Brooklyn as we speak: The Nets sure seem to believe they are getting Kevin Durant's commitment tonight to go with Kyrie Irving"s … with DeAndre Jordan, Durant's close friend, to follow — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

While the Knicks were rumored as the favorite all year long, last week Stephen A. Smith said it was nearly a “done deal” that both Durant and Irving were heading to Brooklyn. But there is no denying how surreal this feels right about now.

Due to his Achilles injury, Durant is likely to miss all of next season. But the Nets will be a juggernaut in waiting. When he was last healthy, Durant was the best player in the NBA, and Irving is an offensive wizard. Oh, and some of the Nets’ role players can ball as well.

It doesn’t matter what else happens, the Brooklyn Nets have won the summer.