Kevin Durant has decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets and will announce the decision at the beginning of free agency Sunday night. Twitter was understandably shocked by the move as many believed he had zeroed on on landing with the New York Knicks.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to Durant’s decision:

โ€œKyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson are going to dominate on the Knicks for years to comeโ€ pic.twitter.com/ClHrZIp4VM — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) May 15, 2019

The Knicks โ€œdumpedโ€ Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas so they could make space to sign Kyrie and Kevin Durant as well as draft Zion and Kyrie and KD went to the OTHER New York team ๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚๐Ÿ˜‚. Knicks are GARBAGE LMAOOOO https://t.co/ANfcFWNj5f — Uzi ๐Ÿ’ž๐ŸŒต (@muhammedmemon14) June 30, 2019

The Nets managed to make the worst trade in NBA history, rebuild a team from scratch, and sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant before the Knicks could sign anyone of that caliber. — Reed Wallach (@ReedWallach) June 30, 2019

Well, Knicks fans… bright side is you only have to travel 8-miles to see Durant play. Only 5 by helo. pic.twitter.com/WZRCYCB4u4 — Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) June 30, 2019

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irwing joining the Brooklyn Nets New York Knicks and Steven A right now :- pic.twitter.com/txCEslktDE — ๐Ÿ‡ด๐Ÿ‡ฒ (@j24_ldn) June 30, 2019

Y'all told me that Durant left OKC because Westbrook was selfish, but now he's going to play with Kyrie? Pffffffffffffffft! ๐Ÿ˜ — Joseph (@BuckeyevsTworld) June 30, 2019

They really gotta rename the Nets now. You canโ€™t hand over Fort Knox to all those guys and then force them to play under the most generic-ass team name in the galaxy — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) June 30, 2019

Knicks tanked for Zion… Thought they were gonna get KD and Kyrie…. To now focusing on Julius Randle and Wayne Ellington. #NBAFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/XcJNv0bp9B — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) June 30, 2019