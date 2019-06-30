Kevin Durant to Announce Free Agency Decision Tonight

With the free agency start time rapidly approaching, it appears that one of the most coveted free agents on the market has already made his decision.

According to ESPN NBA Insider , Adrian Wojnarowski, Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

After it was reported earlier that Durant could wait well into next week before making his decision, it appears that he’s already locked in on his next destination.

Based on the latest teams that Durant has expressed interest in, it can be assumed that he will either return to the Golden State Warriors or sign with the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets or Los Angeles Clippers.

After tearing his Achilles in the NBA Finals, Durant will miss the entirety of the 2019-2020 NBA season. However, if his rehabilitation process goes as planned, Durant will be fully healthy and back on the court for the start of the 2020-2021 season.

With free agency officially starting at 6:00 P.M. ET, expect Durant’s decision to come anytime following that. To keep updated on the latest posts and information surrounding the decision, check Durant’s company Instagram page, which is where the announcement is expected to be made.

Until then, breathe.