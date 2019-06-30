Kevin Durant Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Confident They're Getting Superstar

Kevin Durant is making his free agency decision tonight and, from the looks of it, the Brooklyn Nets believe they’re getting him.
While the Golden State Warriors can offer Durant a super max deal of five years and $221 million, but many believe he’s headed out of town.
We know the Nets are already getting Kyrie Irving, thanks to a report from earlier. Now they’re locking in on trying to add Durant and his buddy DeAndre Jordan.
While Durant is set to miss all of the 2019-20 season, as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles tendon, this is a move the Nets wouldn’t hesitate to make. It would line them up to be one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference beginning in the 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, Irving would immediately make Brooklyn much better next season while Durant recovers.
We’ll see what happens in a few hours when Durant announces.
