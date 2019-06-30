New York Knicks Miss Out On Big Names, Sign Julius Randle Instead

It’s been a rough day for the New York Knicks. They missed out on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and have been getting crushed on social media. After swinging big and whiffing even bigger, they agreed to a deal with Julius Randle Sunday night.

Randle has agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal, with third year a team option.

Look, Randle is a really solid player, but after the champagne dreams of landing Zion Williamson and pairing him with two max contract stars, this feels like a huge letdown.

Randle had a career-year with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. He posted career-highs in points (21.4), minutes (30.6) and PER (21.02). Again, the 24-year-old is a really nice player, but he’s not the kind of guy to build a franchise around with a big contract.

The Knicks tanked this season to get Zion. They failed. They traded Kristaps Porzingis to open up room to sign two superstars. They failed.

R.J. Barrett will be a good NBA player and Randle already is one. But things still look awful long-term with the Knicks.