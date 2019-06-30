New York Knicks Memes and Tweets Amid Kevin Durant's Decision are Gold

Kevin Durant is going to New York, but not the New York Knicks. Brooklyn’s newest star might not be welcome in Manhattan for a bit. While I haven’t asked each and every Knicks fan, it’s safe to assume they are all crushed as we speak.

Now, as demoralizing as it is to miss out on the best player in the NBA after being the rumored favorite for months to a team down the road, there is a bright side. The memes and tweets relating to the Knicks since Durant’s decision have been absolute gold:

Check ’em out.

The Knicks fans looking at the Nets after they get Kyrie and KD pic.twitter.com/gfJIuqlZso — Meme Central ➐ (@Thundergod13) June 30, 2019

Knicks was hoping for a Big 3 of KD, Kyrie, and Zion. Now they gonna get a Big 3 of Robin Lopez, Mario Hezonja, and Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/PIgbuhtiAP — Meme Central ➐ (@Thundergod13) June 30, 2019

Me and @applebees_15 out here sending each other Knicks memes pic.twitter.com/c9pBvAVy8h — ⁶𝕋𝕚𝕚𝕞 (@coolwhiiptiim) June 30, 2019

After hearing about Kevin Durant and the Knicks all season, Brooklyn just pulled off this meme. pic.twitter.com/cYyPgzEdcH — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) June 30, 2019

*Knicks fans thought they were getting Zion, KD, and Kyrie* Net’s fans: pic.twitter.com/oisgXF0pM7 — Meme Central ➐ (@Thundergod13) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans after the KD-Kyrie announcement pic.twitter.com/4F4yz0cVTH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 30, 2019

Knicks fans when they made all the photoshop edits of Kyrie, KD, and Zion but couldn’t land any of them..

pic.twitter.com/RP5pm0kroX — NBA Memes (@nbamemesinsta) June 30, 2019

I'm loving all these Knicks fans memes! Did you get Zion?

Did you get KD?

Did you get Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/e0ezPtWDiL — Kingslayer Network (@KingslayerNet) June 30, 2019

This one isn’t from today but must be added:

The Knicks have lost 17 straight. This time next year could look A LOT different. pic.twitter.com/r8H0eKLkGS — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2019

Hopefully things work out for the New York Knicks. As they learned today, a month can change a lot.