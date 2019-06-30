New York Knicks Memes and Tweets Amid Kevin Durant's Decision are Gold

Kevin Durant is going to New York, but not the New York Knicks. Brooklyn’s newest star might not be welcome in Manhattan for a bit. While I haven’t asked each and every Knicks fan, it’s safe to assume they are all crushed as we speak.
Now, as demoralizing as it is to miss out on the best player in the NBA after being the rumored favorite for months to a team down the road, there is a bright side. The memes and tweets relating to the Knicks since Durant’s decision have been absolute gold:
Check ’em out.
This one isn’t from today but must be added:
Hopefully things work out for the New York Knicks. As they learned today, a month can change a lot.
