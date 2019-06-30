Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Will Reportedly Agree to Deal

Kyrie Irving will reportedly agree to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets as soon as free agency opens. That report comes from Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Nets will have a formal commitment from Kyrie Irving at their practice facility in two hours, league sources say, and — as @NYTSports reported Monday — have been aggressively pursuing a Kyrie/Kevin Durant/DeAndre Jordan trio in hopes of luring Durant away from Golden State — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

Irving has long been rumored to be heading to the Nets, but this makes it official. It appears he won’t meet with any other teams and will just get the deal done now.

As Stein reports, the Nets are hoping Kevin Durant picks them when he announces his free agent destination later tonight. They are also attempting to lure DeAndre Jordan to the squad, since he and Durant are friends.

Irving appears to be the first major domino to fall in the 2019 free agent extravaganza and his commitment to the Nets will likely trigger several other immediate moves. D'Angelo Russell is now officially out of the mix for Brooklyn and will be heading somewhere else.