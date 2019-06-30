Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Seth Curry, Patrick Beverley All Contacted

The Los Angeles Lakers are spreading their attention around as the NBA’s free agency period opens on Sunday. They’ve been in touch with representatives of a few players as opening approaches.
D'Angelo Russell’s representatives have been contacted:
They’ve been in touch with Seth Curry’s representatives:
And they’ve contacted Patrick Beverley’s reps as well:
Russell obviously has ties to Los Angeles since he played the Lakers from 2015 to 2017. Magic Johnson pushed to trade Russell away, and now he’s gone. Reports have suggested the 23-year-old guard would welcome a move back to LA.
Russell is coming off a career-best season where he averaged career-highs in points (21.1), assists (7.0) and minutes (30.2).
Curry is a shooter who has dramatically improved his overall gave during the last three seasons. He hit 45.0 percent of his 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season.
Meanwhile, Beverley is a really tough defender who is an improving shooter. He had an excellent season for the Clippers this season.
Comments