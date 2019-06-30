Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Seth Curry, Patrick Beverley All Contacted

The Los Angeles Lakers are spreading their attention around as the NBA’s free agency period opens on Sunday. They’ve been in touch with representatives of a few players as opening approaches.

D'Angelo Russell’s representatives have been contacted:

Can confirm ESPN report that the Lakers have reached out to D'Angelo Russell's representatives about a meeting. Russell, whom the Lakers drafted 2nd overall in 2015 then traded away in 2017, was an All Star last season. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 29, 2019

They’ve been in touch with Seth Curry’s representatives:

The Lakers have also reached out to the reps of free agent guard Seth Curry, per source. Curry is the type of long range shooter the Lakers want. He shot 45.6% from the field last season in Portland, 45% from three. He averaged 7.9 points in 74 games. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2019

And they’ve contacted Patrick Beverley’s reps as well:

Sources: The Lakers have reached out to the reps of free agent guard Patrick Beverley. Beverley is one of the best defenders in the NBA and his 3-point shooting has improved dramatically. He’s also a great locker room presence. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 29, 2019

Russell obviously has ties to Los Angeles since he played the Lakers from 2015 to 2017. Magic Johnson pushed to trade Russell away, and now he’s gone. Reports have suggested the 23-year-old guard would welcome a move back to LA.

Russell is coming off a career-best season where he averaged career-highs in points (21.1), assists (7.0) and minutes (30.2).

Curry is a shooter who has dramatically improved his overall gave during the last three seasons. He hit 45.0 percent of his 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers during the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Beverley is a really tough defender who is an improving shooter. He had an excellent season for the Clippers this season.