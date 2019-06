There are some league executives that believe the "mystery team" for Al Horford is…the Boston Celtics.

But keeping Horford's rights would require a number of complicated maneuvers, including a double sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker and Terry Rozier. It wouldn't be easy. https://t.co/dCfSQcaEc4

— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 30, 2019