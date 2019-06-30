The Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals earlier this month but everyone knows the real season is the offseason, and its crown jewel is free agency. Rumors and whispers abound with big names being linked to new places. It’s all every exciting. The beginning of the period used to begin at midnight on July 1, but the league in its infinite wisdom has changed that.

What Time Does NBA Free Agency Start?

Sunday, June 30th, at 6 p.m. EST

NBA Free Agents List 2019

Kevin Durant

Kawhi Leonard

Kemba Walker

Klay Thompson

Kyrie Irving

Jimmy Butler

Tobias Harris

Khris Middleton

D’Angelo Russell

Al Horford

Nikola Vucevic

Top Free Agent Destinations

New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers are all expected to land big fish.

The fun begins in a few hours. Buckle up.