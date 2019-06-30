The Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals earlier this month but everyone knows the real season is the offseason, and its crown jewel is free agency. Rumors and whispers abound with big names being linked to new places. It’s all every exciting. The beginning of the period used to begin at midnight on July 1, but the league in its infinite wisdom has changed that.
What Time Does NBA Free Agency Start?
Sunday, June 30th, at 6 p.m. EST
NBA Free Agents List 2019
Kevin Durant
Kawhi Leonard
Kemba Walker
Klay Thompson
Kyrie Irving
Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris
Khris Middleton
D’Angelo Russell
Al Horford
Nikola Vucevic
Top Free Agent Destinations
New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers are all expected to land big fish.
The fun begins in a few hours. Buckle up.
Comments