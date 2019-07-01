2019 NBA Free Agency: Warriors, Klay Thompson Officially Agree to Max Deal

The Golden State Warriors’ worst-kept secret became official on Monday.

Both the Warriors and Klay Thompson officially agreed to a five-year, $190 million max deal, keeping the Splash Bros. together in the Bay Area as the team relocates to San Francisco this year, as first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and confirmed Monday morning by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The move was an expected one, especially after Kevin Durant left the team after three years and agreed to join the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Thompson has been extremely vocal about wanting to stay with the Warriors and even with a torn ACL that may hold him out for most, if not all of next season, the Warriors offered him the max deal.

He’s a five-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, an All-Defensive team, and arguably one of the best shooters in the NBA alongside Stephen Curry. He’s a 41.9 percent shooter from three-point range and owns the records for three-pointers in a game (14), three-pointers in a quarter (9) and owns the records for three’s in a game (11). No player in NBA history has hit more threes than Thompson in his first five years in the NBA.

He’s been one of the more durable players in the league, let alone for the Warriors through his career thus far. In six of his first eight NBA seasons, he’s played in at least 77 of the 82 regular-season games.

Outside of his consistency on the court, Thompson earned his place in Warriors lore after returning to the court after tearing his knee in Game 6 during the NBA Finals to shoot his free throws, trying to play on it before he was pulled out for the rest of the game.