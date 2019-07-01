Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Has Died at 27

Tyler Skaggs has died. The 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher reportedly passed away in Arlington, Texas, where his team was preparing to face the Texas Rangers.

The Angels announced his death on Twitter:

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Monday night’s game between the two teams has been cancelled.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

Skaggs was in his fifth season with the Angels and the left-hander had become a mainstay of the team’s pitching staff. This season he was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.

A native of Woodland Hills, California, Skaggs was selected by the Angels with the 40th overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft.

He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 as part of the Dan Haren deal, then wound up being traded back to the Angels in 2013.

There is no word on the cause of death yet, but Skaggs seemed to be in good spirits as his team prepared to head to Texas:

Our thoughts are with Skaggs’ family and friends as well as the whole Angels organization.