Biggest Losers From the First Day of NBA Free Agency

NBA free agency opened with a crazy first day on Sunday. Huge contracts were handed out left and right and a ton of big names were taken off the board. More than $3 billion was spent in just a few hours.

Here’s a look at the biggest losers from the first day of 2019’s NBA free agency extravaganza.

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

New York Knicks

I mean, come on. The last few months have been packed with losses for the New York Knicks. On Sunday, it got even worse.

The Knicks tanked during the 2018-19 season hoping to win the draft lottery and land Zion Williamson. They failed. Then they traded Kristaps Porzingis to open up enough room to go after top free agents this summer. They failed. Yes, on Sunday the Knicks struck out on all of their top targets.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard and others aren’t interested in playing at Madison Square Garden.

While missing on those guys, the Knicks instead gave Julius Randle $63 million over three years, Bobby Portis $31 million over two years and agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with Taj Gibson. I’m sure Knicks fans will be just fine with those signings, right?

On top of everything, the Knicks will now play second-fiddle in their own town as the Nets become the dominant franchise in New York.