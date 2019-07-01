Biggest Winners From the First Day of NBA Free Agency

NBA free agency opened with a crazy first day on Sunday. Huge contracts were handed out left and right and a ton of big names were taken off the board. More than $3 billion was spent in just a few hours.

Here’s a look at the biggest winners from the first day of 2019’s NBA free agency extravaganza.

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets scored bigger than anyone on Sunday, securing three big names to add to a solid roster of role players.

The Nets landed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, while shipping D'Angelo Russell to the Golden State Warriors via sign-and-trade. They also inked a solid locker room presence in Garrett Temple.

While Durant will miss most — if not all — of the 2019-20 season, the Nets should have a really nice roster even without him. Adding Irving, Jordan and Temple to a group that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen makes Brooklyn an excellent team heading into next year.

The Nets were a huge winner on Sunday.