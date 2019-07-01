Boston Celtics Agree to Terms With Enes Kanter

The Boston Celtics made a complete 180 in the last week and a half; fans went from despairing over the departures of Al Horford and (to a significantly lesser extent) Kyrie Irving to celebrating the arrival of new franchise face Kemba Walker.

While the outlook is much brighter in July than it was in June, the Celtics still have a few obvious holes in their roster, the biggest being at center. With Horford leaving and Aron Baynes on his way to Phoenix via a draft-day trade, Boston was left with only Robert Williams and Daniel Theis as true centers. Williams is still as raw as they come, while Theis doesn’t have the bulk to play regular minutes at the five in the NBA.

They solved that problem to some degree on Monday afternoon as Shams Charania announced the team agreed to terms with center Enes Kanter.

Enes Kanter is signing a two-year, $10M deal with the Celtics, with a second-year player option, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Given the Celtics desperately needed somebody to just soak up minutes, this is a good signing. Kanter will bring more than simply an able body, though; he’s a double-double machine on good nights who will be a big contributor in the rebounding effort, a nightly struggle for the Celtics over the last two seasons.

Kanter is also a sieve defensively who gives up more points than he provides. But the tutelage of Brad Stevens should go a long way there. Stevens had a tough year last season, but we’re only two years removed from him making Jordan Crawford Player of the Week. He’s still got it.

Overall, a good fit for Boston, and Kanter earned a $10 million contract, even if that’s a little lower than he was looking for.