Ezekiel Elliott Meeting With Roger Goodell, Will He Get Suspended?

Ezekiel Elliott is set to meet with Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the incident in which he shoved an event staffer and was detained by security at a Las Vegas music festival, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

The prevailing question is whether the Cowboys running back will get suspended for the incident. He was not charged with a crime, but the NFL personal conduct policy essentially gives Goodell absolute power to determine whether punishment is warranted and its severity. Elliott was suspended six games in the 2017 season by the league for an alleged domestic violence incident.