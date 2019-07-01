Jamaica-Panama Fan Fight Was Out of Control

Jamaica and Panama. You know what they say: throw out the records when these two teams play. Especially if it’s happening during the Gold Cup, in Philadelphia.

Jamaica edged out a 1-0 victory, but tensions continued to run a bit high after the final whistle. Fans caved into peer pressure and brawled the evening away, holding nothing back.

One gentleman put on an admirable bit of hustle — or it would have been admirable if his efforts were less violent.

One of the many fights at the Linc after this Jamaica-Panama game pic.twitter.com/LuXS8KpF8k — Brenden Aaronsen’s barber (@CJSapongsSon) June 30, 2019

For some pre-game entertainment, here are some Panama and Jamaica fans beating the snot out of each other after the final whistle. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/n4vtkxN0VJ — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) June 30, 2019

Here’s some more I caught pic.twitter.com/JLuftiZqpM — Jason W (@HomeSweetSoccer) June 30, 2019

Poor Philadelphia. This is going to get put on their plate even though the city’s sports teams weren’t involved. Just can’t catch a break.