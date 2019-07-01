Jamaica-Panama Fan Fight Was Out of Control

Jamaica and Panama. You know what they say: throw out the records when these two teams play. Especially if it’s happening during the Gold Cup, in Philadelphia.
Jamaica edged out a 1-0 victory, but tensions continued to run a bit high after the final whistle. Fans caved into peer pressure and brawled the evening away, holding nothing back.
One gentleman put on an admirable bit of hustle — or it would have been admirable if his efforts were less violent.
Poor Philadelphia. This is going to get put on their plate even though the city’s sports teams weren’t involved. Just can’t catch a break.
Comments