Lakers Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Rumblings; Danny Green, Seth Curry and Andre Iguodala are all Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make a move in free agency but several could be forthcoming. On Sunday night, Chris Broussard was the latest to report the momentum towards a Kawhi Leonard deal with the Lakers was growing. Meanwhile, LA has been zeroing in on other players.

Kawhi to Lakers rumblings getting stronger & stronger. Iguodala likely to join Lakers after Memphis buyout. Danny Green & Seth Curry in Lakers’ scope. Lakers offered Rondo vet minimum & 24 hours to decide. Lakers on verge of building powerhouse. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 1, 2019

All day Sunday the momentum seemed to be shifting towards the Lakers in the Leonard chase. Throughout the afternoon more more experts chimed in connecting the franchise with the reigning NBA Finals MVP. Oh, and he’s been talking to Magic Johnson.

It would appear the Lakers and Raptors are mano y’ mano for the services of one Kawhi Anthony Leonard. AK https://t.co/qkNjMxeIHt — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) July 1, 2019

I believe this a two team race, Lakers and Raptors. Don’t forget Kawhi’s 1st demand to San Antonio , trade me to LA. — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) June 30, 2019

I’m told that free agent Kawhi Leonard is now leaning towards a return to Southern California, sources say. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) June 30, 2019

The Lakers have been quiet on the signings front, but they seem to be lining things up for after Leonard makes his decision.

The Warriors shipped Andre Iguodala and his contract to Memphis Sunday night. Iguodala is almost certain to be bought out and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is his former agent. He’d be an obvious candidate to sign with LA once his buyout is finalized.

The Lakers are also desperate for shooters and have been in touch with Seth Curry. Curry hit 45.0 percent of his 3-pointers last season for the Trail Blazers and would be an idea candidate to fill a backcourt spot off the bench.

Danny Green has also revealed that he has talked to the Lakers, Clippers, Raptors and Mavericks on Sunday but that he’s being patient. Green is another guy who would have value as a two-way player off the bench.

Rajon Rondo is another potential candidate to stick with the Lakers on a veteran’s minimum deal. He clearly enjoyed playing in LA and — when the team was healthy — he fit in well with LeBron James. Plus, he’s been teammates with Anthony Davis before, so it wouldn’t be an awkward fit. At the very least the Lakers could use his leadership and veteran savvy in the backcourt.

Add Wayne Ellington to the list of potential bench options as well.

While the Lakers didn’t make any deals on Sunday, they still have irons in the fire. Almost everything will depend on Leonard’s decision. If he opts to return to Toronto, maybe this all gets blown to pieces. But if he picks the Lakers, an entire roster could fall into place quickly around the team’s three-headed monster.