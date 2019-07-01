Lakers Sign Elite Shooter Troy Daniels

TheLos Angeles Lakers finally made a move in free agency, unfortunately it wasn’t the big one we’ve all been waiting for. While Kawhi Leonard waits to decide his next destination, the Lakers added to their roster by landing shooting guard Troy Daniels on a one-year, $2.1 million deal.

Free agent Troy Daniels has agreed to a one-year, $2.1M with the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Daniels gives the Lakers an elite shooter to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and does not affect the team’s cap space. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Daniels is an elite shooter from the wing who hit 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts last season. He’s a bench piece but a solid one. The Lakers have planned to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with guys who can knock down shots, so Daniels fits that mold.

The 27-year-old VCU product is a 6’4″ shooting guard who spent the last two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He is a career 40.0 percent shooter from beyond the arc and the Lakers were able to sign him cheaply.

This is as good a move as the Lakers could hope for until Leonard signs, since they can’t afford to eat up cap space.