2019 NBA Free Agency Tracker

2019 NBA Free Agency is underway, and it’s already been a doozy after less than 24 hours.

Here’s a running list of all NBA free agents who have reportedly agreed to contracts that will be made official once the moratorium is over on July 6th. For other free agency needs, check out our winners and losers from the first day, as well as our list of the top 25 free agents.

NBA Free Agent Tracker

Kevin Durant – Brooklyn Nets (Four years, $164 million)

Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets (Four years, $141 million)

Kemba Walker – Boston Celtics (Four years, $141 million)

D’Angelo Russell – Golden State Warriors (Four years, $117

million)

JJ Redick – New Orleans Pelicans (Two years, $26.5 million)

Malcolm Brogdon – Indiana Pacers (Four years, $86 million)

Al Horford – Philadelphia 76ers (Four years, $109 million)

Tobias Harris – Philadelphia 76ers (Five years, $180 million)

Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat (Four years, $142 million) *Pending completion

Khris Middleton – Milwaukee Bucks (Five years, $178 million)

Kristaps Porzingis – Dallas Mavericks (Five years, $158 million)

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando Magic (Four years, $100 million)

Klay Thompson – Golden State Warriors (Five years, $190 million)

Harrison Barnes – Sacramento Kings (Four years, $85 million)

Julius Randle – New York Knicks (Three years, $63 million)

Jonas Valanciunas – Memphis Grizzlies (Three years, $45 million)

Dewayne Dedmon – Sacramento Kings (Three years, $40 million)

Terry Rozier – Charlotte Hornets (Three years, $58 million)

Rudy Gay – San Antonio Spurs (Two years, $32 million)

Brook Lopez – Milwaukee Bucks (Four years, $52 million)

Thaddeus Young – Chicago Bulls (Three years, $41 million)

Derrick Rose – Detroit Pistons (Two years, $15 million)

Terrence Ross – Orlando Magic (Four years, $54 million)

Garrett Temple – Brooklyn Nets (Two years, $10 million)

Trevor Ariza – Sacramento Kings (Two years, $25 million)

Al-Farouq Aminu – Orlando Magic (Three years, $29 million)

Danuel House – Houston Rockets (Three years, $11.1 million)

Ricky Rubio – Phoenix Suns (Three years, $51 million)

Jeremy Lamb – Indiana Pacers (Three years, $31.5 million)

Bojan Bogdanovic – Utah Jazz (Four years, $73 million)

Thomas Bryant – Washington Wizards (Three years, $25 million)

Rodney Hood – Portland Trail Blazers (Two years, $16 million)

Mike Scott – Philadelphia 76ers (Two years, $9.8 million)

DeMarre Carroll – San Antonio Spurs (Two years, $13 million)

George Hill – Milwaukee Bucks (Three years, $29 million)

Taj Gibson – New York Knicks (Two years, $20 million)

DeAndre Jordan – Brooklyn Nets (Four years, $40 million)

Ed Davis – Utah Jazz (Two years, $10 million)

Mike Muscala – Oklahoma City Thunder (Unknown)

Mario Hezonja – Portland Trail Blazers (Two years, minimum)

Robin Lopez – Milwaukee Bucks (Unknown)

Bobby Portis – New York Knicks (Two years, $31 million)

Patrick Beverley – Los Angeles Clippers (Three years, $40 million)

Reggie Bullock – New York Knicks (Two years, $21 million)

Cory Joseph – Sacramento Kings (Three years, $37 million)

Ish Smith – Washington Wizards (Two years, $12 million)

Tomas Satoransky – Chicago Bulls (Three years, $30 million)

Nerlens Noel – Oklahoma City Thunder (Unknown)

Wayne Ellington – New York Knicks (Two years, $16 million)

*Updating