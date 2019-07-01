2019 NBA Summer League: Monday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

It’s that time of the year again when newly drafted and NBA-hopeful prospects come together to showcase their talents in the annual NBA Summer League. The 2019 NBA Summer League will debut the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Summer League, which are tournaments that occur prior to the start of the official MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight marks the beginning of the two new tournaments and here’s how to watch the action.
How to watch the 2019 NBA Summer League
Date: July 1
Game 1: San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Start: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
Game 2: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Start: 9:00 P.M. ET
Channels: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
Game 3: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Start: 9:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Start: 11:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
