2019 NBA Summer League: Monday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

It’s that time of the year again when newly drafted and NBA-hopeful prospects come together to showcase their talents in the annual NBA Summer League. The 2019 NBA Summer League will debut the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Summer League, which are tournaments that occur prior to the start of the official MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight marks the beginning of the two new tournaments and here’s how to watch the action.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Summer League

Date: July 1

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Start: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN

Game 2: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Start: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channels: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Game 3: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Start: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN

Game 4: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Start: 11:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN