SportsCenter Replacing High Noon and Highly Questionable on ESPN Mondays During Football Season

SportsCenter will air from 4 -5 p.m. ET every Monday on ESPN during the football season with High Noon and Highly Questionable being sent to ESPN2, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation. An ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

ESPN’s schedule on Mondays during the football season will continue to differ from the other days. The 6 p.m. SportsCenter will remain on ESPN2 as Monday Night Countdown will air on the main channel. The Jump will again be preempted to ESPN2 as football-related programming will be airing from its 3-4 p.m. time slot. Around the Horn and Pardon the Interruption will remain on ESPN during their regular times.

This move makes sense on several levels. SportsCenter once again has a lot of momentum and this gives the flagship show the chance to bring football fans the latest news and reactions in the afternoon. Neither High Noon or Highly Questionable have the sport at their core, which makes them expendable when fall arrives.

Hosts Elle Duncan and Michael Eaves are being looked at as strong candidates to host the Monday afternoon edition of SportsCenter. ESPN is high on the two hosts and looks at Duncan as a rising star at the network.