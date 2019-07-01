VIDEO: Sad Sack Knicks Fan Goes on Radio, Admits to Crying and Puking Over Situation

It’s been a rough stretch for New York Knicks fans. They missed out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Zion Williamson. The team remains relevant in name only. They are, to put it bluntly, in a form of hell.

Those taking it hardest are the diehard fans who live and die with the team’s fortunes. One of them named Stephen tried to work through some of his issues while on the radio airwaves today, and made a striking admission along the way.

Weeping into a pillow and blowing chunks of sorrow is no way to spend a Sunday evening. No one should be in a relationship with anyone or anything that causes them to grow physically ill.

One hopes his employer is keeping a watchful eye on him during this tough time. Perhaps it’s time to give him a few days off to clear his head and settle his stomach.

Please keep this guy in your thoughts and prayers. You just hate to see it.