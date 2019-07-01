Venus Williams Defeated by 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff in First Round of Wimbledon

The junior tennis player who credits much of her success to the Williams sisters just defeated one.

In the first round of the 2019 Wimbledon Tournament, WTA No. 44 Venus Williams was defeated by 15-year-old American Coco Gauff.

15-YEAR-OLD COCO GAUFF JUST DEFEATED VENUS WILLIAMS 😱 pic.twitter.com/6jXN29mp1n — espnW (@espnW) July 1, 2019

Gauff was overcome with emotion after defeating Williams, as she immediately began tearing up and put her hands on her head in disbelief.

After qualifying for Wimbledon last week, Gauff became the youngest tennis player to appear in the tournament in the Open era. By the time Gauff was born in 2004, Williams had already won four of her seven career major victories.

It was truly a remarkable moment at Wimbledon. With her victory, Gauff becomes the youngest player since 1991 to win in the first round of the female Wimbledon Tournament.

At just 15-years of age, get used to her name.