Warriors Announce Intention to Retire Kevin Durant's Jersey

A day removed from losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency, the Golden State Warriors released a statement thanking Durant for his time in the Bay Area.

Statement from Warriors Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/D2TPPZPuz1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 1, 2019

In the statement, Co-Chairman & CEO Joe Lacob also vowed that his No. 35 would not be worn by another Warrior as long as Lacob is in charge. According to the latest report from NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Warriors intend to permanently retire Durant’s number.

Warriors' Joe Lacob says the franchise will retire Kevin Durant's No. 35 jersey, in statement thanking Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

Although Durant only spent three seasons with the Warriors, his impact was clearly noticed. In the three seasons that Durant was on the team, the Warriors won two titles, with Durant taking home the NBA Finals MVP Award both times. With this announcement, Durant will join the company of six other retired Warriors (Wilt Chamberlain, Tom Meschery, Al Attles, Chris Mullin, Rick Barry, and Nate Thurmond). Among fellow retired Warriors, Durant will have played the least amount of seasons with the Warriors.

Whether this move is out of guilt from Durant’s injury or to honor a key member of their dynasty, it’s a kind gesture on the Warriors behalf to commemorate one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.