PM Roundup: Alex Morgan; Ben Simmons Offered Max by 76ers; Grading NBA Free Agency Moves

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has no idea why Megan Rapinoe isn’t starting, stop asking!
Morgan turns 30 on huge day: Alex Morgan turns 30 today as the USWNT plays England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. We love Alex around these parts, she’s a legend and we hope she keeps playing for years to come.
Sixers offer Simmons the max: The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly offered Ben Simmons a max contract extension. The deal would pay him $170 million over five years.
Grading free agency: Grading all the teams so far during free agency.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Around the Sports Internet:
Song of the Day:
