PM Roundup: Alex Morgan; Ben Simmons Offered Max by 76ers; Grading NBA Free Agency Moves

Morgan turns 30 on huge day: Alex Morgan turns 30 today as the USWNT plays England in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. We love Alex around these parts, she’s a legend and we hope she keeps playing for years to come.

Sixers offer Simmons the max: The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly offered Ben Simmons a max contract extension. The deal would pay him $170 million over five years.

Grading free agency: Grading all the teams so far during free agency.

Tweet of the Day:

the definitely coolest most chill part of free agency is the looming feeling that the second you succumb to sleep is going to be the second they drop the news. — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 2, 2019

