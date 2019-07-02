WATCH: Alex Morgan Scores Huge Goal to Give U.S. 2-1 Lead Against Englad

Alex Morgan scored one heck of a goal on her 30th birthday. The U.S. took a 2-1 lead on England after Morgan knocked home a gorgeous header in the 31st minute.
Check this out:
It was Morgan’s sixth goal of the 2019 Women’s World Cup but her first since the USWNT’s opener against Thailand. It also came just minutes after she took a knock to the head and was down for a few minutes:
Clearly she’s doing just fine.
It was Morgan’s 107th career international goal and the United States has never lost when she’s found the back of the net.
So yeah, happy birthday Alex!
Comments