WATCH: Alex Morgan Scores Huge Goal to Give U.S. 2-1 Lead Against Englad

Alex Morgan scored one heck of a goal on her 30th birthday. The U.S. took a 2-1 lead on England after Morgan knocked home a gorgeous header in the 31st minute.

Check this out:

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

It was Morgan’s sixth goal of the 2019 Women’s World Cup but her first since the USWNT’s opener against Thailand. It also came just minutes after she took a knock to the head and was down for a few minutes:

Rose forces a save from Telford! Morgan collides with Bronze on the play and stays down for a moment, but can continue. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/PFsY9dstEQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

Clearly she’s doing just fine.

It was Morgan’s 107th career international goal and the United States has never lost when she’s found the back of the net.

So yeah, happy birthday Alex!