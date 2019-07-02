Alex Morgan's Tea Cup Celebration Was Perfect

Alex Morgan bagged the game-winning goal that sent the United States women’s soccer team through to the final of 2019 Women's World Cup. The 31st minute goal gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead and wound up being the difference. Her celebration took it to another level.

After scoring, Morgan paused, extended her right pinky and sipped on an invisible cup of tea.

Here’s the goal, stick around for the celebration:

Alex Morgan scores her first goal since the opening game and retakes the lead in the Golden Boot race (6 goals, 3 assists) She's the first player in #FIFAWWC history to score on her birthday 🎂 pic.twitter.com/EGWBNIyaxI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

And a closeup:

OH MY GOD ALEX MORGAN SIPPING TEA. AKA SUCK IT PIERS MORGAN 🇺🇸 https://t.co/AfYFyeWgaD—

Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 02, 2019

That’s just perfect.

Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday and there was no better way to do so than with her 107th international goal.

The U.S. is through to its third straight World Cup final and will face the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands.