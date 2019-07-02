WATCH: Christen Press Heads Home Goal to Give U.S. 1-0 Lead Over England

Christen Press started for Megan Rapinoe on Tuesday in the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals and people were up in arms about the change. She erased those concerns quickly.

Press found the back of the net in the 10th minute to give the United States a 1-0 lead over England. The powerful header came off a gorgeous cross from Kelley O'Hara.

Check it out:

CHRISTEN PRESS! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 No Rapinoe, no problem! The USWNT takes the early lead again and has now scored in the first 15 minutes in every single game this #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/Xqu3u0m56V — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

That’s a big-time goal from Press in a big spot. Rapinoe had scored the USWNT’s last four goals in the tournament and had dominated play for most of it. So Press stepping up in that spot in place of her was huge.