DeMarcus Cousins Has 'No Market' in NBA Free Agency

DeMarcus Cousins remains available in NBA free agency, and the idea that he is going to get double-digit millions per year is dwindling. On SVP’s midnight SportsCenter on Monday, Woj said there’s no market:

Woj: There is no market for DeMarcus Cousins in free agency pic.twitter.com/h6zJRVBIXy — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) July 2, 2019

Cousins came back from an Achilles injury, and then suffered a quad injury that he had to battle back from for the Finals, but was visibly not at 100%. It’s still crazy to hear Woj say that there may not be a mid-level exception slot available to him considering that he only turns 29 in August.

The amount of money that Cousins and Isaiah Thomas have been cost by lower body injuries is too staggering for me to even attempt to add up right now, but it’s pretty easily over $100 million each.