Lakers Agree to Deal with Jared Dudley

The Los Angeles Lakers made another move in free agency on Tuesday, signing veteran forward Jared Dudley to a one-year, $2.6 million deal.

The 33-year-old Dudley just finished his 12th season in the NBA. It was his first campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, and he averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game. He played in 59 games, starting 25 of them.

Dudley is a perimeter-oriented forward and a career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter. He’s also a Southern California native, having grown up in San Diego.

While this isn’t the deal every Lakers fan is waiting to for, but it’s another depth/bench signing of a veteran the club will need to fill out its roster.