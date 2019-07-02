2019 FIFA Women's World Cup: USWNT vs England - How to Watch

Even after their 2-1 win over France in last Thursday’s quarterfinals, the road to a repeat is far from over for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

MOVING ON! 🇺🇸 The @USWNT eliminated the hosts to reach their record 8th straight #FIFAWWC semifinals. All the highlights in our 90' in 90" ⬇️ #BelieveWithUS pic.twitter.com/PydkbJ7Nkd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

The USWNT takes on England on Tuesday for the right to play in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final. The USWNT are still the favorites to repeat a Women’s World Cup champions; however, after back-to-back 2-1 wins in which the USWNT didn’t look as dominant as they did in the group stage, Tuesday’s semifinal is anything but given.

England is the third-ranked team in the world and the highest-ranked team remaining in this tournament besides the U.S. after ninth-ranked Sweden knocked out second-ranked Germany on Saturday in their quarterfinal.

The Lionesses easily took down Norway 3-0 in the quarterfinals to advance and have yet to allow a goal in the knockout stages, let alone their last four matches in the tournament. Scotland’s lone goal in their opening match of the Women’s World Cup stands as the only goal England has allowed all tournament.

The USWNT has allowed two goals all tournament, both coming in the knockout stages.

Here’s how to follow Tuesday’s semifinal matchup:

When is the Women’s World Cup Semifinal?

The USWNT takes on England in the semifinal of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Where can I watch it?

USWNT vs. England can be seen on:

FOX

Telemundo

How can I stream the U.S. vs. England match?

You can stream the USWNT vs. England match using:

FuboTV (subscription required, 7-day trial)

Fox Sports GO (cable login required)