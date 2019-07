England’s Ellen White appeared to even things up, 2-2, with the United States in the 67th minute of today’s World Cup semifinal, but her goal was disallowed after VAR reared its pesky head again. Upon further review, it does appear she was offside, if only by a few inches.

OFFSIDE! VAR rules out what would have been Ellen White's second goal and second equalizer of the game! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/a1aCGeas4R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2019

VAR. The three dirtiest letters are now suddenly beloved here in the States and all it took was a crucial and somewhat controversial call going in our favor. We are nothing if not a fickle lot.