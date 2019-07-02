VIDEO: Myles Garrett Does Box Jumps While Holding 40-Pound Dumbbells

The Cleveland Browns are expecting to have a good season, which is a unique place for the franchise to exist after all these years. The major reason is that they have players who are actually good. One of them is Myles Garrett and I’m not about to temper his expectations or suggest the long-suffering Browns won’t be a world-beater.

Frankly, that’s because I’m petrified of this freakish specimen.

Here’s the pass-rusher doing some serious box jumps while holding 80 pounds in his hands.

Totally normal human being Myles Garrett effortlessly doing box jumps with 40lb dumbbells. If I tried this there’s an 80% chance I’d rip both arms completely off my body. pic.twitter.com/F96r6gDWxs — Nicholas A. Kovach (@TheKovach) July 2, 2019

Yeah, we get it. You’re physically fit.

Do not try this at home, folks. But if you must, please record it. Nothing funnier than a detached arm.