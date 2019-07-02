Vince Carter Working for ESPN During Vegas Summer League

Vince Carter, widely regarded as a major NBA broadcasting talent prospect when he retires, is going to have a big role in ESPN’s coverage of Vegas Summer League. He will be a color commentator on seven games over five days, and contribute to The Jump, which will have weekend specials on Saturday and Sunday. If you want to check out how he does, here is the schedule:

Friday, July 5 – Bucks vs. Sixers 3:30 ET ESPN2

Saturday, July 6 – Pistons vs. Blazers 3:30 ET ESPNU

Sunday, July 7 – Hornets vs. Spurs 3:30 ET ESPN2

Monday, July 8 – Sixers vs. Thunder 3:00 ET ESPNU

Tuesday, July 9 – Three games including Thunder vs. Croatia

The first three games will have Jorge Sedano on play-by-play and MMA reporter Ariel Helwani on sidelines. Helwani has been dipping his toes in NBA coverage lately; he was featured on a digital sidecast during the NBA Draft. The Monday game’s play-by-play announcer is to be determined; Sedano will be on sidelines. Tuesday’s games will be on NBATV and streaming on the ESPN app and will have Jared Greenberg on the call and Dennis Scott on sidelines.

Carter has appeared on ESPN studio shows in the past, and called a 76ers-Hawks game for Fox Sports Southeast this past season when he was out with an injury. He said in an appearance on PTI this past March that he would like to play a 22nd season, but thus far remains a free agent.

The major interest of Summer League will undoubtedly be when Zion Williamson takes the court for the Pelicans — his debut will be Friday, July 5th at 9:30 pm on ESPN with Mark Jones, Doris Burke, and Cassidy Hubbarth on the call — but it should also be interesting to see how Carter does in this role.