VIDEO: Alyssa Naeher Makes Unbelievable Save to Preserve U.S. Lead Over England

The USWNT was locked in a tight match with England on Tuesday afternoon when a VAR review gave England a penalty shot. The U.S. was leading 2-1 and had just stopped an English rush at the net when the call was made for a penalty.

While many U.S. fans would consider a yellow card and penalty shot questionable at best in that situation, it didn’t end up mattering. U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher made an unbelievable save to preserve the lead and keep the U.S. ahead with less than ten minutes to play.

That may end up the save of the tournament. Naeher hasn’t had to do much over the last two weeks, but she came in huge when the moment was biggest. The U.S. may be prohibitive favorites, but that doesn’t mean their path to a World Cup title is easy. England is giving the U.S. women a challenge, and they’re rising to the occasion.