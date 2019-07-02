Five Things to Know About Yankees' New Prospect Jasson Dominguez

On Monday, the New York Yankees agreed to terms with 16-year old Jasson Dominguez, the top prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 International Prospects list. The young outfielder’s deal is worth an estimated $5 million, which is a record-setting amount for an amateur international free agent.

The Martian has landed: The New York Yankees have officially signed 16-year-old center fielder Jasson Dominguez to a minor league deal with a $5.1 million bonus, sources tell ESPN. They’ll announce the signing at a press conference tonight. News at ESPN: https://t.co/srncYYAUvs — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 2, 2019

Here are five things to know about the newest Yankees’ prospect, who will start his ascent through the minor leagues in about two years.

He is from the Dominican Republic

Dominguez was born and raised in Valverde, Dominican Republic. The DR has produced some highly successful baseball players over the past few decades, including the likes of David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Sammy Sosa.

He is nicknamed “The Martian”

He is nicknamed “The Martian” because his talent is so superior that many say there is no way he is from this planet. Yes, this is real. No, it has nothing to do with Matt Damon.

He has received high praise

Dominguez has received high praise from many despite his young age. One MLB general manager says he’s better than Mike Trout was at his age. An international scouting director who tried to sign Dominguez compared him to Mickey Mantle. He is also regarded as the top international prospect by the MLB Pipeline International Prospects list.

He excels at the plate and in the field

Dominguez is regarded as a top-tier prospect both at the plate and in the outfield. As a hitter, Dominguez has showcased exceptional bat speed, power and control. In the field, Dominguez is credited for having good footwork, instincts, speed and a strong arm. So far, there aren’t many (if any) known weaknesses in his game.

He’s not tall

Although he’s known for his power and strong arm, Dominguez is relatively short for MLB standards. Dominguez currently stands at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds. At just 16-years old, it seems quite likely he’ll measure taller and heavier when he does eventually head over to the States.