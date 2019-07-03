2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT vs Jamaica - How to Watch

The U.S. Men’s National Team is on their projected course through the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

They’ll take on Jamaica in Wednesday’s semifinal with the winner of Haiti and Mexico waiting for them in the finals, should they make it.

That “should they make it” part has a lot of those around the USMNT, fans especially, in doubt after an uninspiring 1-0 win over Panama to close the group stage last week, and a sloppy 1-0 win over Curaçao on Sunday in the quarterfinals.

It wasn't pretty, but the @USMNT is back in the Gold Cup semifinals. Check out the 90' in 90" highlights of their win vs Curacao ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o6QgfMPLUo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2019

Many are calling Sunday’s win a step backward for the USMNT and Gregg Berhalter as they barely beat a Curaçao side that just formed a national team eight years ago and is ranked 79th by FIFA.

To their defensive credit, they’ve yet to concede a goal in the Gold Cup, outscoring opponents 12-0 entering Wednesday’s semifinal – 10 of those goals came in the first two matches, a 4-0 win over Guyana and a 6-0 “revenge” win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Wednesday’s semifinal marks a rematch of the 2017 Gold Cup Final between these two sides – the USMNT won the Gold Cup 2-1 then.

Jamaica beat the USMNT 1-0 just under a month ago in a friendly tune-up for the Gold Cup on June 5 in D.C. This time, the match has a lot more weight on it.

Here’s how to keep up with the Gold Cup semifinals:

When is it?

The USMNT takes on Jamaica in the semifinals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday, July 3 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What channel is it on?