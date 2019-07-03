DeMarcus Cousins Changes Agent, Remains Unsigned

With DeMarcus Cousins still searching for a new home on the free agent market, he has decided to change representation.

The former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, in his search for a new home in free agency after spending last season with the Warriors, has changed representation … enlisting the influential agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2019

According to New York Times NBA writer Marc Stein, Cousins has enlisted Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports as his new agent. Schwartz represents a variety of clients in the NBA, including Blake Griffin, CJ McCollum and Kevin Love.

Most recently, Schwartz helped his client, veteran big man DeAndre Jordan secure a four-year, $40 deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Schwartz was also able to recently lock Harrison Barnes in with the Sacramento Kings for four-years, $85 million. Based on his track record in helping clients secure large deals, Cousins likely hired Schwartz in hopes of ramping up and maximizing his free agent value.

No takers for DeMarcus Cousins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/auvcsNesz4 — theScore (@theScore) July 2, 2019

With reports that Cousins’ free agent market is slim, only time will tell if Schwartz will be a difference maker in helping him land a solid deal.