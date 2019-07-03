Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Did He Fly to Meet With Toronto Raptors Today?

The Kawhi Leonard free agency sweepstakes has been quiet and enigmatic. Cris Carter is the go-to source for intel. Nobody else knows anything. Here’s a lovely little game of connect the dots to play while we are all waiting for the decision:

MLSE’s Private jet is slated to arrive from LAX to Toronto in about 30 minutes, per source. Masai and Bobby Webster are already in Toronto. Take that as you will. — Kevin Rashidi (@KevinRashidi) July 3, 2019

MLSE is the company that owns the Raptors, Maple Leafs, Toronto FC of the MLS, and the Argonauts of the CFL. Kawhi has allegedly been in San Diego all week, but it’s also obviously possible he met with the Lakers and/or the Clippers in LA before heading to Toronto. Or maybe the jet is making the journey for an unrelated reason.

UPDATE: We got some hard hitting updates here:

The MLSE plane has landed in Toronto and someone is here 👀👀

.

(Via: @CP24) pic.twitter.com/LtM5es1rnn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2019

Oh boy.