Kawhi Leonard Watch Has Reached a Fever Pitch

Kawhi Leonard is trying to pick a team for next year and the years that follow. The situation went from a feverish rumor frenzy to surreal today. First there was a Flight Tracker dispatched to follow the movements of a Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment plane flying from California to Toronto.

The MLSE plane has landed in Toronto and someone is here 👀👀

.

(Via: @CP24) pic.twitter.com/LtM5es1rnn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2019

Then there was a mysterious figure with an obscured face, yet familiar body language.

talking to our in house chiropractors and anatomy specialists we have confirmed that the hand-in-the-pocket lean with the chin tucked down posture does match that of one Kawhi Leonard 🧐 pic.twitter.com/w5ru3w6p24 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) July 3, 2019

Which led to a White Bronco moment on local news.

I can't believe this is a thing on TV right now #KawhiWatch #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/slUuFoPG2c — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) July 3, 2019

And a circus-like atmosphere where the presumed Leonard-Raptors meeting is to take place.

This is the growing crowd outside the Hazelton Hotel in #Toronto where it's believed Kawhi Leonard is about to meet with Raptors pres Ujiri and GM Webster (Video: @GregRoss17)#KawhiWatch pic.twitter.com/tcBUtB7KSc — James Wattie (@jameswattie) July 3, 2019

It’s pretty jarring that so many people so interested in Kawhi staying in Toronto seem hell-bent on doing the very thing that could spook him off, but hey, content is content.

Surely things will get weirder as the day progresses. All bets are off at this point.