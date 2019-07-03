Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Drake Helping Raptors Lure Star Back to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard still has not decided where he’s going to play next season, but information continues to trickle out about the chase for his services. Specifically, we know the Toronto Raptors are getting help in their pursuit.

Drake is reportedly mounting his own campaign to pull Leonard back to Toronto on top of whatever the Raptors are planning.

3. The Raptors haven't backed off one centimeter and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 2, 2019

So is Drake planning a song? Please, oh please let that be his plan.

Some NBA insiders are claiming the Lakers and Clippers have made their pitches to Kawhi and now the Raptors will get their chance. The fact that they have the final shot has to bode well for them.

Obviously the Raptors want Leonard back badly. During his one season in Toronto the 28-year-old averaged career-highs in points (26.6), rebounds (7.3) and minutes (34.0) per game. He is a three-time All-Star, two-time First Team All-NBA selection, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. An argument can be made that he’s the best player in the NBA right now.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest.