Marwin Gonzalez is known more for playing a bunch of different positions than playing them spectacularly. But the utility man has his moments. One came last night in Oakland as the Twins’ jack of all trades, playing left field, let loose with a 315-foot strike to home plate to get a runner.

This was not quite a Yoenis Cespedes effort, though there are some similarities.

Future runners beware. One never knows when a human arm is going to turn into a high-powered weapon.