Michael Kay to Undergo Surgery, Will Miss About One Month

The airwaves will be without one of their constant presences for a while. Michael Kay, host of The Michael Kay show and Yankees’ play-by-play announcer, will undergo surgery on his vocal cords and will miss about a month, per his own Twitter account.

Just wanted to tell everyone what is going on. I went to see a specialist in Boston today and he recommended I have surgery to correct an issue with my vocal cord. I will have the surgery next week and will be out for about a month, starting with today’s game and radio show. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 3, 2019

Ryan Ruocco seems the most likely candidate to fill in for Kay during his absence from radio. All things considered, it’s rather fortunate Kay will only miss one month. For someone who talks for a living, a vocal cord issue could be career-ending. If things go according to plan, Kay will not only return, he’ll only need about a month to recover.

Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go for the Yankees’ playoff push in September. Many Yankees fans are hoping that’s the case; Thursday’s play-calling experience will be a weird one without the legendary John Sterling and incumbent Kay on the mic. Get well soon, Michael.