2019 NBA Summer League: Wednesday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

It’s that time of the year again when newly drafted and NBA-hopeful prospects come together to showcase their talents in the annual NBA Summer League. The 2019 NBA Summer League will debut the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Summer League, which are tournaments that occur prior to the start of the official MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Today marks the third day of NBA Summer League action, with a set of four games on the schedule.

How to watch the 2019 NBA Summer League

Date: July 3

Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Start: 3:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN

Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings

Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Start: 5:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Start: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Start: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channels: NBA TV

Stream: NBA TV, WatchESPN