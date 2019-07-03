2019 NBA Summer League: Wednesday Schedule, Channels, and How to Stream

It’s that time of the year again when newly drafted and NBA-hopeful prospects come together to showcase their talents in the annual NBA Summer League. The 2019 NBA Summer League will debut the Salt Lake City Summer League and California Summer League, which are tournaments that occur prior to the start of the official MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Today marks the third day of NBA Summer League action, with a set of four games on the schedule.
How to watch the 2019 NBA Summer League
Date: July 3
Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Start: 3:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings
Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
Start: 5:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Start: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
Game 4: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Start: 9:00 P.M. ET
Channels: NBA TV
