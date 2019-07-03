Roundup: Pence Abruptly Cancels NH Trip; U.S. Advances to World Cup Final; Betsy Ross Flag Controversy

Nike pulls shoes featuring Betsy Ross flag over concerns of racist symbolism…The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated England to advance to the World Cup final… Vice president Mike Pence forced to abruptly cancel trip to New Hampshire… Johnny Depp sending subpoena to James Franco over Amber Heard situation… Florida residents being encouraged to kill green iguanas… Fire kills 14 Russian sailors in submarine… Nas gathering tracks for the Lost Tapes 2…. Harry Styles might play Elvis in Luhrmann biopic… Total solar eclipse over Chile… June was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, things aren’t great… Fox News supercut not flattering… ‘Straight Pride’ parade organizers receive letters filled with glitter, call police…

This is actually from April, but even so, Jimmy Buckets ended up where he belonged.

Yoooooo Jimmy playing Dominos with the Cubans in the park this morning 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hDBhIPFYBk — A.MAS (@alexmasferrer33) July 2, 2019

COME ON, man. Give us the news already!

As someone who was getting into basketball at the same time as the Celtics’ Big Three was formed, can confirm this the most likely version of events.

[Clippers Meeting with Kawhi] Doc: [chanting] Ubuntu, ubuntu- Other execs: Ubuntu, Ubuntu Secretary: [pounding her clipboard] UBUNTU! UBUNTU! UBUNTU! — Frasier Ramon (@SteveMerkle9) July 2, 2019

Initially, I was confused. Now, I am joyous. We love you, Alex Morgan.

Your morning comic.