Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle Expect to Play for USWNT in World Cup Final

After being a surprise scratch from the USWNT lineup prior to the semifinal match against England, it was reported today that Megan Rapinoe is expected to play in the World Cup Final.

Megan Rapinoe has said she expects to be available on Sunday. Rose Lavelle also said last night “I will be fine. I’m good to go.” Given Rose’s history of hamstring issues, I am trying my best to be optimistic. Gosh she has been good. #FIFAWWWC — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) July 3, 2019

Rapinoe, who is currently second in the tournament in goals with five, missed yesterday’s game due to a slight hamstring strain, according to head coach Jill Ellis.

Megan Rapinoe wasn't in the #USWNT starting lineup against England. Fans were freaking out. It was the World Cup semifinal, after all. But now we know why: Coach Jill Ellis confirmed that Rapinoe had a slight hamstring strain. https://t.co/CbccmmA3Tq — CNN (@CNN) July 2, 2019

In the ’65 minute of yesterday’s 2-1 victory over England, USA midfielder Rose Lavelle was subbed out with a hamstring injury. She also confirmed that her hamstring is fine and she will be ready for action on Sunday.

Rose Lavelle says her hamstring will be fine for Sunday. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 2, 2019

With Rapinoe back in the lineup and Lavelle good to go, the United States looks to be fully healthy come Sunday’s championship game. At this point, all they can do is wait and see who their competitor will be. Sweden and the Netherlands face off today at 3:00 P.M. ET to determine the final spot in the title game.