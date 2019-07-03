Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle Expect to Play for USWNT in World Cup Final

After being a surprise scratch from the USWNT lineup prior to the semifinal match against England, it was reported today that Megan Rapinoe is expected to play in the World Cup Final.
Rapinoe, who is currently second in the tournament in goals with five, missed yesterday’s game due to a slight hamstring strain, according to head coach Jill Ellis.
In the ’65 minute of yesterday’s 2-1 victory over England, USA midfielder Rose Lavelle was subbed out with a hamstring injury. She also confirmed that her hamstring is fine and she will be ready for action on Sunday.
With Rapinoe back in the lineup and Lavelle good to go, the United States looks to be fully healthy come Sunday’s championship game. At this point, all they can do is wait and see who their competitor will be. Sweden and the Netherlands face off today at 3:00 P.M. ET to determine the final spot in the title game.
