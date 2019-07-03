Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are Engaged

Vanessa Morgan and Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech are engaged. The fire-balling righty proposed at Mooney Falls in Arizona.
Morgan stars as Toni Topaz on the teen drama “Riverdale.”
The couple announced their engagement on Instagram.
So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially. Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan
Kopech and Morgan have been dating for more than a year. The 27-year-old Canadian actress and the White Sox pitcher have been active showing off their relationship on social media.
The 23-year-old Kopech is currently recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent on September 18. Before blowing out his elbow he was regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. A hard-thrower, he once hit 105 mph with his fastball in the minors.
In five career starts, Kopech has a 1-1 record, a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.
Congrats to the happy couple! Some pictures of the pair are below and on the following pages.
