Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech are Engaged

Vanessa Morgan and Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech are engaged. The fire-balling righty proposed at Mooney Falls in Arizona.

Morgan stars as Toni Topaz on the teen drama “Riverdale.”

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram.

Kopech and Morgan have been dating for more than a year. The 27-year-old Canadian actress and the White Sox pitcher have been active showing off their relationship on social media.

The 23-year-old Kopech is currently recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent on September 18. Before blowing out his elbow he was regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. A hard-thrower, he once hit 105 mph with his fastball in the minors.

In five career starts, Kopech has a 1-1 record, a 5.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

Congrats to the happy couple! Some pictures of the pair are below and on the following pages.